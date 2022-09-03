X Square Capital LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,993.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,230 shares of company stock worth $483,266. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

