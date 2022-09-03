X Square Capital LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance
Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,993.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,230 shares of company stock worth $483,266. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.