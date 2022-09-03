Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.50 million-$247.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.75.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $108.91. 1,903,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,521. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. Wolfspeed’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

