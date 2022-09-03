WinCash (WCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $89,248.92

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. WinCash has a market cap of $89,248.92 and $2.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WinCash alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00062615 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.