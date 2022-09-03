Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.8 %

WDC stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 65.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 19.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

