Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WEN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WEN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,178. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

