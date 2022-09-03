Wells Fargo & Company Trims Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Target Price to $24.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

