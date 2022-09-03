Wells Fargo & Company Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $25.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.14.

HP Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

