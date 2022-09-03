Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.18 and last traded at $79.69. Approximately 1,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 69,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.71.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,597,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,096,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 6.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,564,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

