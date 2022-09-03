WebDollar Price Up 1.5% This Week (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, WebDollar has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $74,256.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00087622 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,628,825,371 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar.
WebDollar Coin Trading
