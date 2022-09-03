Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.01

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and traded as low as $37.50. Want Want China shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 71 shares trading hands.

Want Want China Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09.

Get Want Want China alerts:

Want Want China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Want Want China’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Want Want China Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.