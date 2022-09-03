Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $371,684,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,657,000 after buying an additional 1,258,605 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after buying an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

