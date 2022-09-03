Vulkania (VLK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.26 Million

Vulkania (VLK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Vulkania has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $23,672.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulkania has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Vulkania coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.76 or 0.01496501 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00829287 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015640 BTC.
About Vulkania
Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 coins and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 coins. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @VulkaniaApp.
Vulkania Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Vulkania Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulkania and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.