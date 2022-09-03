voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Up 9.3 %

NYSE VJET opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

