Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $35.85.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 146,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,214,000 after acquiring an additional 316,238 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 100.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 405,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 202,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 44.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,336,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $5,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

