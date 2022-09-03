Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.38 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.40 and a beta of 0.77. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 182.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 534,999 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after acquiring an additional 506,113 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 80.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 279,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

