Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Tops $3.72 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded 194.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $3.72 million and $2,717.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00305818 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001158 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.