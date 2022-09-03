Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Acquired by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Veru makes up about 0.1% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VERU. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERU. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price target on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of VERU traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,481,339. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

