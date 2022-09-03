Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 6.4% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and $57,905.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,835.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,553.07 or 0.07829587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00162981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00304039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.54 or 0.00774031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00592608 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001142 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,928,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.