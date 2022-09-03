Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 483,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VBR opened at $158.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.