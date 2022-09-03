Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 319,068 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9,321.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 319,068 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $242.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.17. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.