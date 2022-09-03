Verity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,834 shares during the period. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return makes up 1.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 97,876 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 224,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 915,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agri Total Return alerts:

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RJA opened at $9.17 on Friday. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agri Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agri Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.