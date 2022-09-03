Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $508,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.40. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.