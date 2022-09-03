Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 850,417 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18,711.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 850,417 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of 3M worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $121.15 and a 52 week high of $195.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

