Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 100,190 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 834.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,190 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

AFL stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

