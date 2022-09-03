Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1,303.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,524 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $8,659,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,277,000 after purchasing an additional 110,529 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 231.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $3,642,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,850,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,271,000 after purchasing an additional 94,403 shares during the period.

PFF opened at $32.98 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

