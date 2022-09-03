Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 56,393 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 476.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,393 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

