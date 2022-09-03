Verge Hits One Day Volume of $723,185.00 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Verge has a market cap of $51.52 million and approximately $723,185.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00026497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00308233 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001168 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,511,019,288 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.