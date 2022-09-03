Veil Trading 32.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Veil has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $154,911.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,814.69 or 0.99974555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00062153 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00234433 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00151702 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00236977 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00055998 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00061808 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

