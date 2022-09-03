Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.53 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

VEEV stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $327.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

