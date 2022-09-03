Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

