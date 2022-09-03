Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $252.13

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.13 ($3.05) and traded as low as GBX 240 ($2.90). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 46,429 shares changing hands.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.63 million and a P/E ratio of 433.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 253.26.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.