Validity Price Hits $1.75 on Top Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00008829 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $8.15 million and $58,945.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001569 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,657,817 coins and its circulating supply is 4,653,480 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

