Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Valero Energy worth $69,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 111,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

