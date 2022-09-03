Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $113.82 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.04. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

