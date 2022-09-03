USDK (USDK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.49 Million

USDK (USDK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.49 million and approximately $20.45 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00474662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015447 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDK

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.