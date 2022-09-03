USDEX (USDEX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $407,669.95

USDEX (USDEX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. USDEX has a market capitalization of $407,669.95 and $766,738.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDEX coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDEX has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,765.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00132143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034460 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022262 BTC.

USDEX Profile

USDEX is a coin.

Buying and Selling USDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

