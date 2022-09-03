UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $20.07. 1,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

UOL Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, commercial offices, shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL brands in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

