Uno Re (UNO) Price Reaches $0.0399

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Uno Re has a market cap of $2.92 million and $189,758.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uno Re coin can currently be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uno Re has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,798.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00593119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00265597 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016722 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Uno Re Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

