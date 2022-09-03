Universe.XYZ (XYZ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.28 Million

Universe.XYZ (XYZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Universe.XYZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Universe.XYZ has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Universe.XYZ has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $110,196.00 worth of Universe.XYZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.76 or 0.01496501 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00829287 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015640 BTC.
Universe.XYZ’s official Twitter account is @universe_xyz.
