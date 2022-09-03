Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 10,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 12,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Universal Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Universal Music Group from €25.80 ($26.33) to €25.20 ($25.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

