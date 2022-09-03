Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Stock Performance

NYSE:UTL opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Unitil has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Unitil had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.