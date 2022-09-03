Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Unitil Stock Performance
NYSE:UTL opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Unitil has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.
Unitil Company Profile
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
Further Reading
