United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
United States Antimony Price Performance
Shares of UAMY opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Lloyd Bardswich bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,231.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,525. Company insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
