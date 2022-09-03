UniFarm (UFARM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,872.00

UniFarm (UFARM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniFarm has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $102,006.58 and approximately $40,872.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00474662 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015447 BTC.
About UniFarm
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UniFarm Coin Trading
