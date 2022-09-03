Ultra Clear Price Tops $0.0211 on Top Exchanges (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Ultra Clear has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra Clear has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,716.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Ultra Clear Coin Profile
UCR is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net.
Ultra Clear Coin Trading
