Ultra Clear Price Tops $0.0211 on Top Exchanges (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Ultra Clear has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra Clear has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,716.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Clear Coin Profile

UCR is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net.

Ultra Clear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra Clear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

