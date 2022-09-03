Uhive Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.42 Million (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Uhive has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uhive has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $113,243.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uhive coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Uhive Profile

Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial.

Buying and Selling Uhive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uhive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uhive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

