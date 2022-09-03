UDR (NYSE:UDR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. 2,990,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UDR Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UDR by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

