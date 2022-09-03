UDR (NYSE:UDR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.
UDR Stock Performance
UDR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. 2,990,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
