UBS Group Boosts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $72.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GTLB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

