Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after buying an additional 528,430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

