U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,346 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 33,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 246,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Bank of America by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 213,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 45,766 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,000,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,272,184. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

