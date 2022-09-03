U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 86,699 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 326.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,699 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $430,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in MetLife by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 95.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after buying an additional 1,258,042 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MetLife by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 898,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,101. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.